Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3005129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack              

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024 at approximately 1705 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3

 

ACCUSED: John Neville                                           

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maine

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information regarding these charges

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that John Neville was at a residence in Waterbury, VT. A conditions of release check indicated he was in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Neville was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.  Neville was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Neville was issued a citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/06/2024 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191

 

You just read:

