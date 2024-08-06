Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3
CASE#: 24A3005129
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024 at approximately 1705 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3
ACCUSED: John Neville
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maine
VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information regarding these charges
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that John Neville was at a residence in Waterbury, VT. A conditions of release check indicated he was in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Neville was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. Neville was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Neville was issued a citation to appear in court and released at the direction of the court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
