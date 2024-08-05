August 5, 2024

MPD Arrests Man for Repeatedly Stealing from Northwest 7-Eleven

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for repeatedly stealing from a Northwest 7-Eleven location.

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect entered a 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, and stole property before fleeing. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Malik Isaac Bristol, of Northwest, was apprehended a short time later by responding officers.

Bristol was arrested and charged with Theft Second Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Bristol was identified as the suspect in six additional thefts. He was additionally charged with Theft Second Degree in the following incidents:

On July 14, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., the suspect stole $59 in merchandise. CCN 24108025

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect stole $40 in merchandise. CCN 24108891

On July 31, 2024, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the suspect stole $86 in merchandise. CCN 24117056

On June 10, 2024, at approximately 4 p.m., the suspect stole $10 in merchandise. CCN 24088219

On July 20, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., the suspect stole $20 in merchandise. CCN 24111098

On July 15, 2024, at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect stole $60 in merchandise. CCN 24108175

CCN: 24119304

###