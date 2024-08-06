Chatbot to Expand the L&D Charter: Live Demonstration
ESource Corporation will do a live demonstration of AI chatbot technology that's been tuned for L&D internal use.
ESource Corporation is thrilled to announce an upcoming live demonstration of its innovative Learning & Development (L&D) Chatbot, scheduled for August 13, 2024. This demonstration is designed to showcase how AI-powered chatbots can transform the L&D charter by adding another learning and coaching tool to its portfolio of blended learning solutions.
— Joe DiDonato
Joe DiDonato, Senior Advisor and member of ESource’s Customer Advisory Board commented, “We faced the same opposition to online learning back in the 80s. Hopefully, L&D organizations will see this as just another powerful tool to add to their portfolio of blended learning solutions.” He said that L&D should be the keeper of these chatbots because of L&D’s extensive knowledge of learning, learning objectives, DEI biases, and integration into other company software systems, amongst other learning pedagogies.
Event Details:
• Date: August 13, 2024
• Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM (PST)
• Registration Link: Register for Live Demonstration
Why Attend?
In the rapidly evolving field of Learning & Development, staying ahead requires leveraging the latest technologies. Our L&D Chatbot is designed to provide instant access to training materials, answer frequently asked questions, and offer help designing personalized learning paths based on individual roles. This live demonstration will give L&D professionals an in-depth look at how AI chatbots can revolutionize a company’s training programs by experiencing its power first-hand.
Key Takeaways:
1. Understanding Chatbot Capabilities:
• Learn about the core functionalities of L&D Chatbots.
• Discover how AI can enhance learning experiences and improve performance on the job.
2. Interactive Demonstration:
• See the chatbot in action with real-time examples.
• Compare course development time with traditional methodologies.
• Explore how the chatbot can be customized to meet your organization's specific needs.
3. Q&A Session:
• Engage with your peers during a live Q&A session.
• Get answers to your questions about implementing and optimizing chatbot technology in your L&D programs.
Featured Presenter:
Joe DiDonato, Senior Advisor to ESource Corporation, will lead the demonstration. With extensive experience in AI, L&D, and building a wide variety of chatbots, Joe will provide valuable insights and practical tips to help practitioners integrate chatbot technology into their training initiatives.
Post-Demonstration Workshop:
Following the live demonstration, attendees are invited to join our "Jumpstart Your AI Program Workshop." This hands-on workshop offers personalized training and guidance to help you implement AI techniques in your organization. Don't miss this opportunity to take your L&D initiatives to the next level.
Register Today:
Secure your spot for this transformative event by registering at the link below:
For more information, please contact us at services@esourcecorp.com.
About ESource Corporation:
ESource Corporation is a leading provider of innovative solutions in Learning & Development. Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge to drive excellence and innovation in their training programs. With a focus on AI and cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients stay ahead in the ever-evolving L&D landscape.
Introduction to L&D AI Chatbots