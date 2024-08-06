Less Than Two Weeks Left to Apply for FEMA and SBA Assistance

Attention: New Mexicans who suffered damage in the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. Don’t wait any longer! Apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance now! The deadline to apply for help is less than two weeks away.

To date, FEMA has approved nearly $4.5 million in Housing Assistance and Other Needs Assistance for homeowners and renters who suffered damage from the fires and flooding. The agency’s federal partner in disaster assistance, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved nearly $7 million in long-term, low interest home and business loans.

Homeowners and renters impacted by the fires and flood that began June 17 have only until Monday, Aug. 19 to apply. The deadline to apply for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is also Aug. 19.The deadline for businesses and private non-profits to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is March 20, 2025.

If you live in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba or San Juan County, as well as the Mescalero Apache Reservation, you may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP or other federal and state benefits.

The first step for individuals and households to receive assistance is to apply to FEMA for federal assistance. There are no costs involved to apply for, or receive, FEMA assistance. There are four ways to apply:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA. For location and hours, visit fema.gov/drc

For an American Sign Language (ASL) video on how to apply for assistance, visit youtube.com/watch= WZGpWI2RCNw.

The deadline to apply for both FEMA assistance and for an SBA loan is Aug. 19, 2024.

For more information about FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.

SBA representatives are available at Disaster Recovery Centers. Homeowners and businesses can also visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (TTY) 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.