Statement from CBP on CBP One™ Appointment Scheduling

Migrants located in Northern and Central Mexico will continue to be able to schedule appointments to present themselves at eight ports of entry along the southwest border. Migrants will soon be able to also schedule appointments from the states of Tabasco and Chiapas—enabling them to make appointments without having to travel all the way north to do so. We will provide additional information regarding this anticipated update before it takes effect. We consistently engage with our partners in the Government of Mexico and work together to adjust policies and practices in response to the latest migration trends and security needs.

Los migrantes ubicados en el norte y centro de México seguirán teniendo la capacidad de programar citas para presentarse en los 8 puertos de entrada a lo largo de la frontera de EE.UU y México. Los migrantes pronto también podrán programar citas desde los estados de Tabasco y Chiapas, lo que les permitirá programar citas sin tener que viajar hasta el norte del país. Proporcionaremos información adicional sobre esta actualización anticipada antes de que se lleve a cabo. Estamos en comunicación constantemente con el Gobierno de México y trabajamos juntos para ajustar políticas y prácticas en respuesta a las tendencias migratorias más recientes y necesidades de seguridad.