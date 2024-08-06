Havre Sector Border Patrol Announces Border Security Initiative

HAVRE, Mont. – Havre Sector Border Patrol is pleased to announce its continued efforts to secure the nation’s border through a partnership with the International Boundary Commission and the United States Border Patrol’s (USBP) Infrastructure Program.

The Havre Sector Border Patrol is committed to its primary mission: ensuring border security. This mission is vital to our existence, as we focus on stopping dangerous individuals and contraband from entering our country and threatening its safety, its people, and their way of life. To achieve this, we require the right resources—our dedicated personnel and essential tools, such as technology, infrastructure, and equipment.

In line with this mission, the partnership between the USBP Infrastructure Program and the International Boundary Commission is focused on completion of environmental impact statements that not only secure the border but also protect the environment and ensure the rights of property owners are not infringed upon. Part of this initiative involves the purchase and placement of sand-filled Jersey barriers on five roads leading north from Border Road, located in the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station’s area of operation. The placement of these barriers will reduce the number of inadvertent border crossings as well as assist with identifying nefarious actors. These barriers will not obstruct or impede access to the main portion of Border Road in any way but will serve as clear border delineators on northbound roads, notifying those unfamiliar with the area of the precise border boundary.

“By installing Jersey barriers, we aim to reduce the frequency of inadvertent border crossings, which currently occupy a significant portion of our agents' time. This will allow our personnel to concentrate on their core mission of securing the border against more significant threats,” said Chief Patrol Agent Andrew K. Scharnweber. “Through our partnerships and strategic use of resources, we are enhancing our defense-in-depth posture and ensuring that our agents can focus on the most critical aspects of border security.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 800 BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.