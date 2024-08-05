Governor Abbott Appoints Shahkarami To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Professional Counselors

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sean Shahkarami to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for a term to expire on February 1, 2029. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities for the field of professional counseling.

Sean Shahkarami of Haslet is a founding member of Opilio LLC, a healthcare consulting company. He is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (CPA), American Institute of CPAs, and Business Network International. Shahkarami is a former member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Additionally, he served as a volunteer in various capacities as a professor helping students in professional development at Tarrant County College, Milestone Church, and Dr. Taylor's Counseling for the Future Foundation. He has done pro bono work for various mental health providers regarding contract negotiations with insurance companies. Shahkarami received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting and a Master of Accounting from Texas Christian University.