AFS Launches Foster Learning Campaign to Benefit Education Needs of Northern California Foster Youth

AFS to launch Foster Learning donation campaign to provide support and resources to foster youth and their families as they start another school year.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Family Services (AFS), a leading foster family agency serving foster youth and their families throughout Northern California, today announces the launch of their annual Foster Learning campaign. This campaign aims to raise funds to support the educational needs of the over 1,500 foster youth served by AFS.Foster Learning provides foster youth with the educational resources and support they need to thrive. The reality is that foster youth face significant challenges in their educational journeys.Key Statistics Highlighting the Urgent Need for Support:- High School Graduation Rates: Only 50% of foster youth graduate from high school by age 18, compared to 85% of all students.- College Enrollment: Just 20% of foster youth enroll in college, and of those, only 3% will graduate with a bachelor's degree.- Academic Performance: Foster youth are twice as likely to drop out of school and three times more likely to be suspended or expelled than their peers.- Transition Age Youth: Without adequate support, 25% of foster youth will experience homelessness within four years of aging out of the system.- Employment: By age 24, only half of former foster youth are employed, and those who are employed often earn below the poverty line.These statistics underscore the importance of providing foster youth with the educational tools and support they need to overcome these obstacles. Foster Learning aims to address these disparities by offering resources such as housing assistance, tuition aid, laptops for equitable access, clothing, and school supplies.“Foster youth and their families need support throughout the year, and this need becomes especially acute as the school year begins again,” said Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS. “The annual AFS Foster Learning campaign provides these vulnerable young people with the supplies and assistance they need to succeed now and later in life.”“Your support can make a transformative difference in these young individuals' lives, helping them break the cycle of poverty and achieve their full potential,” said Angela Taylor, Development Director at AFS. “Join us in empowering foster youth and building a brighter future for all.”Examples of impact- Educational Resources: Provide essential school supplies, textbooks, and technology to ensure foster youth have the tools to succeed academically. $50 can provide a foster youth with a new backpack, while $100 can provide them with clothes and shoes for the school year.- Tutoring and Mentoring: Fund tutoring programs and mentorship opportunities that offer personalized support and guidance to help foster youth excel in their studies. A $500 donation can provide tuition assistance for one youth.- Transition Age Youth Support: Offer specialized resources and programs for Transition Age Youth (ages 18-24) to aid in their transition from foster care to independent living, including job training, college application assistance, and life skills workshops. A $1,000 donation helps to provide housing assistance for two transition-age youth.- Extracurricular Activities: Enable foster youth to participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports, arts, and leadership programs, fostering their talents and building their confidence.About Alternative Family ServicesAlternative Family Services (AFS) provides foster care, adoption, mental health, and family services. Since 1978, AFS has been a vibrant community dedicated to helping foster children and youth, supported by a diverse staff and collaborative partnerships throughout California. Learn more at https://www.afs4kids.org/get-involved