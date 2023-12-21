AI-Enabled Start-Up Guidehealth Acquires 25-Year Industry Leading MSO and Value-Based Care Services Division

Technology partnership between Guidehealth and Arcadia will power newly acquired offering

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, the AI-enabled digital healthcare platform that supports health systems and clinical networks in value-based care, announced today that it acquired an industry acclaimed managed services organization (MSO) and Value-Based Care Service division from Arcadia, a healthcare technology company that provides a leading data platform to providers and payers. Guidehealth also entered into a technology agreement to leverage Arcadia’s powerful data analytics platform—which intelligently curates and analyzes a complex mesh of data sources to improve care delivery and financial performance—to power its newly acquired offering.

Guidehealth supports physicians by strengthening relationships with affiliated networks, improving financial performance of value-based risk contracts, enabling growth of high-value referrals, and reducing administrative burden. Guidehealth’s unique platform combines virtually embedded Healthguides™ and AI native workflows to bring together predictive data of a patient at the right time to maximize health outcomes and value for physicians and patients alike.

“Guidehealth, now 200 people strong, is excited to welcome a crew who have consistently achieved Best in KLAS recognition for the past five years in value-based healthcare services as a managed services organization,” announced Company Founder and CEO, Dr. Sanjay Doddamani. “A technology partnership with Arcadia provides us with access to proven technology and deep expertise in data management that makes sense for us and partnering physicians to leap forward, reducing administrative and clinical burden to manage risk and, most importantly, to serve patients better.”

“Arcadia is proud to have built a legacy of enhancing healthcare organizations’ abilities to improve clinical and financial outcomes,” said Arcadia President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Meucci. “Partnering with Guidehealth will allow us to continue helping our customers succeed in value-based care and population health, while also empowering us to focus on our core business of providing a leading data platform for healthcare and further invest in our products that enable more complete and transparent decision making, ultimately leading to happier and healthier days for all.”

“We have harnessed a powerful data analytics platform to manage populations across multiple regions, insurers and clinical partners to achieve better patient outcomes and reduced physician burden,” explained Guidehealth Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Michael Gleeson. “By partnering with Arcadia, Guidehealth immediately has access to one of the best platforms for value-based care. This foundation allows us to focus on predictive and generative AI, through a combination of Guidehealth’s proprietary models and industry leading AI point solutions. As a result, we can address a number of pain points along the patient journey and helps our customers achieve predictable sustained savings in value-based care.”

Key services that Guidehealth’s newly acquired MSO currently provides improves processes for visit access and referrals, management of prior authorizations and utilization management, network administration and paying claims to healthcare providers—especially in two-sided risk arrangements. The challenges are particularly acute for health system networks who, as an industry, recognize current processes are either broken or desperately in need of being updated to augment timely access to healthcare and improved quality of care—a challenge that is central to the Guidehealth thesis.

“For over two-decades this industry leading MSO and Value-Based Care Service division has steadily grown to support 250,000 patients across a variety of payer-delegated patient care services. We will be the leader in disrupting the status quo, using an MSO model, AI and other advanced technology solutions to augment performance in value-based care,” added Guidehealth Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, Dr. Mark Selna who will oversee operations along with current MSO leader Brian Croegert.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.