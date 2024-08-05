Senate panel approves ex-DOJ environment lawyer for California court

In an 11-9, party-line vote, the panel moved Noël Wise a step closer to confirmation to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, a bench where green groups and Democratic-led states frequently file environmental lawsuits. If confirmed, Wise would bring experience as a former trial attorney in DOJ’s Environmental and Natural Resources Division and as in-house counsel for the major California utility Pacific Gas & Electric.
