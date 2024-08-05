Former Orange County state Sen. Joe Dunn lied as chief of the California State Bar about using the organization’s funds to pay for a $6,000 trip to Mongolia in 2014, a judge has ruled. State Bar Court Judge Yvette D. Roland recommended that Dunn, a lawyer since 1986 and onetime CEO of the California Medical Association, be placed on one-year probation for his “significant ethical violation.”
You just read:
Ex-OC state senator lied about trip to Mongolia as head of State Bar, judge rules
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.