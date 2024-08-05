Submit Release
Ex-OC state senator lied about trip to Mongolia as head of State Bar, judge rules

Former Orange County state Sen. Joe Dunn lied as chief of the California State Bar about using the organization’s funds to pay for a $6,000 trip to Mongolia in 2014, a judge has ruled. State Bar Court Judge Yvette D. Roland recommended that Dunn, a lawyer since 1986 and onetime CEO of the California Medical Association, be placed on one-year probation for his “significant ethical violation.”

