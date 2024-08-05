Submit Release
Appeals Court Affirms $4 Million Judgment Against Convicted Ex-Politico Albert Robles

The Court of Appeal for this district has upheld a judgment for more than $4 million obtained by the City of South Gate against Albert T. Robles who served at various points as its mayor, City Council member, treasurer, and deputy city manager, had pocketed city funds, and wound up sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

