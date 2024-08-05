Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Google Antitrust Decision

Monday, August 5, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after he prevailed in his bipartisan antitrust lawsuit against Google related to the company’s search engine. A federal court found that Google violated antitrust law by illegally maintaining a monopoly over general search engine services and general search text ads.

“No company is too big to play by the rules. Today is a win for consumers and for healthy competition. I am pleased that we held Google accountable and can now focus on repairing the market and better protecting North Carolina consumers.”

