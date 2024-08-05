Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Google Antitrust Decision

For Immediate Release:

Monday, August 5, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after he prevailed in his bipartisan antitrust lawsuit against Google related to the company’s search engine. A federal court found that Google violated antitrust law by illegally maintaining a monopoly over general search engine services and general search text ads.

“No company is too big to play by the rules. Today is a win for consumers and for healthy competition. I am pleased that we held Google accountable and can now focus on repairing the market and better protecting North Carolina consumers.”

