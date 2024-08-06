Open Water Becomes Official Water of the LA Clippers and new home Intuit Dome

Open Water, the sustainable aluminum bottled water company, has been chosen as the Official Water of the Los Angeles Clippers and their new arena Intuit Dome, which opens August 15th. Open Water is partnering with the LA Clippers and Intuit Dome.

Easily-recyclable product supports arena’s commitment to achieving Zero Waste and LEED Zero certification

Open Water is the perfect partner for our new home, Intuit Dome.” — Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD, CA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Water, the sustainable aluminum bottled water company, has been chosen as the Official Water of the Los Angeles Clippers and their new arena Intuit Dome. Opening Aug. 15, Intuit Dome will be the new home of the Clippers and will also host live concerts and events.

“We are so excited that the Clippers chose to partner with Open Water. The team’s commitment to finding products that not only enhance the fan experience but also put sustainability front and center really shines through and sets the bar for professional sports.” said Nicole Doucet, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Water.

Intuit Dome was designed and built to exceed the most stringent environmental standards and will continue to implement a holistic approach to sustainability during operation. The arena is committed to reducing the impact of food and beverage services by preventing food and food packaging waste and its comprehensive waste reduction program aims to divert at least 90% of material away from landfills.

Open Water will be available at all Frictionless Markets for Clippers home games, concerts, and live events, as well as in the arena’s premium spaces. The multi-year partnership will eliminate the need for several million plastic bottles. Through a joint initiative called Threes for the Seas, funds will be dedicated to climate-focused nonprofits every time a 3-pointer is scored by the Clippers during home games. Open Water and the Clippers will also host a community event each year that benefits the environment.

“Open Water is the perfect partner for our new home, Intuit Dome. Their aluminum bottles use post-consumer material, are easily recyclable, and their company, like ours, prioritizes sustainability,” said Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome. “We’re thrilled to work with Open Water to give back to our planet while providing easy, sustainable options for fans to enjoy at Intuit Dome games and events.”

Intuit Dome is built different - it will redefine fans’ expectations for live experiences and change the sports and music landscape in Los Angeles. Its concourse was designed to put every menu item within a two-minute walk of every seat, to allow fans to get back to the action.

ABOUT OPEN WATER

Open Water is on a mission to fight ocean plastic pollution. The company pioneered the canned water category and offers still and sparkling water in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles and cans. Open Water was a category pioneer and has eliminated the need for over 100 million plastic bottles. The company also sources its waters within 500 miles of more than ⅔ of the U.S. population, making its footprint lighter than ever as part of its Local Everywhere™ initiative.

Open Water’s lineup includes still water and sparkling water in 12-ounce cans, refillable 16-ounce aluminum bottles, and 16-ounce Tallgirl Cans™.

Open Water donates 1% of every sale to ocean conservation projects through its Sea Change Grants program. The company is also a certified Women-Owned business (WBENC) and certified Climate Neutral brand.

ABOUT INTUIT DOME

Opening August 15, 2024, Intuit Dome is the new home of the L.A. Clippers and will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different -- it will redefine fans’ expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles. Media information about Intuit Dome is available HERE. To sign up to receive all Intuit Dome press releases and updates, email intuitdomepr@intuitdome.com and follow @IntuitDomePR.

ABOUT THE LA CLIPPERS

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have posted 13 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the City of Los Angeles, and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that help level the playing field for youth in Southern California. The team’s home games and Training Center are both located in their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.