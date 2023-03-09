Open Water Partners with the Academy In Effort to Eliminate Plastic Bottled Water at the Oscars®

Open Water products are helping the award show go plastic-free. Open Water will be served at the Oscars®

We are thrilled that the Academy is using Hollywood’s biggest stage to make a statement on the importance of minimizing plastic waste.” — Jess Page

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Water will partner with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to offer aluminum bottled and canned water in an effort to eliminate the use of plastic bottled water at the Oscars® on March 12. Through the collaboration, the Academy will move to a system of reuse and refill for water service.

Open Water, the sustainable water brand that pioneered the canned water category, was a natural partner for this initiative. Co-founder, Jess Page, explains, “We started Open Water with the mission to stop the scourge of plastic water bottles from making their way into our oceans. We are thrilled that the Academy is using Hollywood’s biggest stage to make a statement on the importance of minimizing plastic waste.”

Open Water will be available for working crew and served to ceremony guests.

“Open Water products have been valuable to the Academy in achieving our goal of a plastic-free production environment, while supporting our overall commitment to operating as a socially and environmentally responsible organization,” said Academy Executive Vice President, Impact and Inclusion Jeanell English.

ABOUT OPEN WATER

Open Water is on a mission to fight ocean plastic pollution. Launched in 2014, The company pioneered the canned water category and offers still and sparkling water in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles and cans, eliminating the need for plastic bottles.

Open Water’s lineup includes still water and sparkling water in 12-ounce cans, refillable 16-ounce aluminum bottles, and 16-ounce Tallgirl Cans™.

All products are available at a wide range of retailers across the country and online at drinkopenwater.com. For more information, questions, or compliments (especially compliments!), please email info@drinkopenwater.com.

Open Water is a member of 1% For The Planet and donates 1% of every sale to ocean conservation projects. The company is also a certified Women-Owned business (WBENC) and certified Climate Neutral brand.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more.