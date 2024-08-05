Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,724 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Hilgers and Attorney General Bird Announce Joint Press Conference

WHO: 

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

Agricultural Leaders

 

 

WHEN: 

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:30 am. 

 

 

WHERE: 

Hansen-Mueller

13321 California St #100, Omaha, NE 68154

 

 

WHAT:

Significant announcement impacting farmers/growers in Nebraska and across the U.S.

 

 

CONFERENCE CALL:

Conference call will be available.

 

Text questions to 402-560-3518. Please identify your name and media outlet.

 

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Hilgers and Attorney General Bird Announce Joint Press Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more