MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Hilgers and Attorney General Bird Announce Joint Press Conference
WHO:
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Agricultural Leaders
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:30 am.
WHERE:
Hansen-Mueller
13321 California St #100, Omaha, NE 68154
WHAT:
Significant announcement impacting farmers/growers in Nebraska and across the U.S.
CONFERENCE CALL:
Conference call will be available.
Text questions to 402-560-3518. Please identify your name and media outlet.