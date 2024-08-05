Dr. Christine Chung Named a Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

Award recognizes exceptional service to radiation oncology and cancer care.

I feel privileged to care for patients at a time of great need in their lives. I continue to work towards increasing the accessibility of cancer therapy for all patients.” — Dr. Christine Chung, radiation oncologist at John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s largest society for radiation oncology professionals recently voted to confer upon Dr. Christine Chung the designation of Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (FASTRO). Dr. Chung will receive her FASTRO designation at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 1, during ASTRO’s 66th Annual Meeting.

“Dr. Chung, a radiation oncologist at John Muir Health, joins an elite group of just 48 physicians and medical physicists who are recognized this year for their far-reaching contributions to the field of radiation oncology and their progress in advancing cancer research, education and patient care,” said Jeff M. Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “Congratulations to Dr. Chung for achieving the designation of ASTRO Fellow.”

Awarded annually since 2006, the ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and/or service to the field. Since its inception, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 498 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide. The 2024 class is the largest since the inaugural Fellows were named nearly two decades ago.

“I am honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Chung. “I feel privileged to care for patients at a time of great need in their lives. I continue to work towards increasing the accessibility of cancer therapy for all patients.”

Dr. Chung received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed her radiation oncology residency at the Harvard Radiation Oncology Program. The program’s training takes place in some of the country’s leading cancer institutions, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Francis H. Burr Proton Therapy Center, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Boston Children’s Hospital. She has received numerous honors, including a National Cancer Institute Cancer Prevention Fellowship and a Fulbright Fellowship to Oxford University. She also holds a master’s in health policy from the Harvard School of Public Health.

In her numerous leadership positions during her career, Dr. Chung has focused on patient care and reducing disparities. She created handbooks for patient education and led educational sessions about cancer prevention and treatment. She also provided free clinical breast exams for uninsured Korean patients at Saturday clinics.

Dr. Chung will serve as the Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Center in Berkeley. She also sees patients at the UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center in Walnut Creek, a new facility where patients have access to the expertise of top cancer specialists and the latest treatment advances from John Muir Health and UCSF Health.

More information about the Fellows program is available via the ASTRO website, including the complete list of ASTRO Fellows and information about the nomination and selection process.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.