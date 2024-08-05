Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Four Northwest Counties

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in four Northwest Counties, beginning on Wednesday, August 7, to provide one-on-one help for people affected by recent flooding and severe storms.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on

available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Buena Vista County

Sioux Rapids Municipal Pool

201 8th St.,

Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1–6 p.m.

Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

 

Woodbury County

Siouxland Regional Transit System

6401 Gordon Drive

Sioux City, IA 51106

Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1–6 p.m.

Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. 

 

Palo Alto County

Iowa Lakes Community College

3200 College Drive

Emmetsburg, IA 51334

Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1–6 p.m.

Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. 

 

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.

1602 15th St.,

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1–6 p.m.

Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. 

 

 

All DRCs will be closed on Sundays.

FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance.

Designated counties are Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

How to Apply with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

