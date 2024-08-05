Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Four Northwest Counties
FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in four Northwest Counties, beginning on Wednesday, August 7, to provide one-on-one help for people affected by recent flooding and severe storms.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on
available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
Buena Vista County
Sioux Rapids Municipal Pool
201 8th St.,
Sioux Rapids, IA 50585
Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1–6 p.m.
Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Woodbury County
Siouxland Regional Transit System
6401 Gordon Drive
Sioux City, IA 51106
Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1–6 p.m.
Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Palo Alto County
Iowa Lakes Community College
3200 College Drive
Emmetsburg, IA 51334
Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1–6 p.m.
Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Dickinson County
Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.
1602 15th St.,
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1–6 p.m.
Then open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
All DRCs will be closed on Sundays.
FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance.
Designated counties are Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury.
To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.
How to Apply with FEMA
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).