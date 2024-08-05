Submit Release
FEMA Is Still in Oklahoma, So Stay In Touch

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA is still in Oklahoma. Residentswho have questions about their applications or appeals can contact the agency in one of four different ways: 

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 and talk with one of FEMA’s multilingual operators.
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Use the FEMA App.
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center for in-person assistance. Locate the nearest center online at fema.gov/drc. You can visit any center in any state.

Residents who applied for disaster assistance from FEMA following the April-May severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding are encouraged to stay in touch with the agency, especially if there are any changes in your contact information. It is important that FEMA be able to contact you. If there are changes in your phone number, current address, banking or insurance information, you should let FEMA know, or you may miss important telephone calls or correspondence. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may come from unidentified numbers.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776.  Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at x.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

