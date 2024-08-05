Attorney General Bird Delivers on Promise to Work with Iowans in all 99 Counties Each Year

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that since January, she has traveled to meet with Iowans in all of the state’s 99 counties. These meetings consisted of roundtable discussions, business tours, and community conversations that sought to not only identify the issues Iowans are facing, but to create solutions.

Across the state, Attorney General Bird gathered with law enforcement, farmers, medical professionals, local community leaders, small business owners, and hard-working Iowans. The conversations focused on protecting crime victims, combatting scams, supporting farmers, building out a statewide cold case unit, and protecting Iowans’ rights and freedoms.

“I am committed to keeping Iowa the best place for my family, and every other Iowa family, to call home,” said Attorney General Bird. “That is why when I ran for attorney general, I promised that I would protect victims, lock up criminals, support farmers, and defend your rights and freedoms. And as I have worked in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, I have partnered with law enforcement and other local leaders to deliver on those promises.

Together, we have fought to combat scams, human trafficking, and illicit drugs. We have pushed back against the Biden-Harris administration’s attacks on farmers. And we have completed a full audit to improve all victim services across the state. We have gotten a lot accomplished together so far, and it is only the beginning. I promise that as long as I am Attorney General, Iowans will always have an ally in the Attorney General’s office.”

Attorney General Bird has been on the frontlines in fighting crime in Iowa. Earlier this year, Attorney General Bird championed a bill to heighten penalties for human traffickers, launched a statewide cold case unit to investigate Iowa’s more than 400 unsolved murders, hired more prosecutors, and announced changes to improve all victim services. As the threat of scams continues to rise, Attorney General Bird has partnered on a Stop the Scammers tour to warn Iowans, especially seniors, of the red flags of scams. Attorney General Bird has also taken the lead on numerous multistate actions to protect farmers, truckers, and families at home and across the country.

Attorney General Bird remains committed to working with Iowans in every county every year.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov