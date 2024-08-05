Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response; Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall as a Category 1 in the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Debby in his third press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie as Hurricane Debby began to make landfall in the Big Bend region.

Hurricane Debby made landfall at 7 am EDT near Steinhatchee, Florida. In anticipation of this, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-157 on August 2, amending EO 24-156, and declaring a state of emergency for a total of 61 counties.

As of 11 AM EDT, Hurricane Debby was downgraded to a Tropical Storm, and is located about 35 miles west of Lake City, Florida. Debby is then expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph and additional weakening is expected as Debby moves over land today and tonight.

As of this morning, approximately 143,000 Floridians are without power. The State of Florida has already restored 322,000 accounts.

As of this morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emergency response personnel have completed preliminary assessments of over 4,500 lane miles of state roads.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources before and after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for: Coastal Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Coastal Levy.

have been issued for: Coastal Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Coastal Levy. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for: Gulf, Liberty, Gadsden, Leon, Columbia, Baker, Nassau, Duval, Union, Bradford, St. Johns, Alachua, Putnam, Inland Levy, Marion, Lake, Citrus, Sumter, Lake, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota and Coastal Charlotte.

have been issued for: Gulf, Liberty, Gadsden, Leon, Columbia, Baker, Nassau, Duval, Union, Bradford, St. Johns, Alachua, Putnam, Inland Levy, Marion, Lake, Citrus, Sumter, Lake, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota and Coastal Charlotte. Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for: Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough (including Tampa Bay), Coastal Manatee, and Pinellas.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently. Additionally, FDEM is coordinating with state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners for resource requests.



State Preparedness Efforts

FDEM has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. FDEM has deployed community-requested resources and personnel for storm preparedness assistance and to ensure critical infrastructure is protected from storm impacts, including: Over 670,000 bottles of water Over 287,000 shelf-stable meals Over 17,000 tarps 156,000 sandbags 120 cots Staff to support county shelter operations.

FDEM has mobilized four logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are being deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges. For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts as needed.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen.

is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen. The FLNG Joint Operations Center is operating in St Augustine, FL.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting Counties across the Big Bend area with LNOs. The FLNG is supporting 27 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 14 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

VolunteerFlorida has conducted the following preparedness efforts:

has conducted the following preparedness efforts: Coordination with Partners Daily Coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) Identifying partner capabilities, needs and gaps. Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Identifying pre-staging locations of flood/cleanup kits, hygiene kits and tools

Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy. Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect. Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours. Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61.

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations. There are 5 ALFs and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since activation, the following organizations have logged into E-PLUS for storm preparation: Charlotte County Health Department Lee County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (2 users) Department of Health’s Special Needs Shelter Unit Jackson-Gulf-Calhoun County Health Departments Okaloosa County Health Department (3 users) Bay County Health Department (2 users) Levy-Gilchrist-Dixie County Health Departments Osceola Emergency Management (2 users) Department of Health’s Region 1 regional coordinator Glades-Hendry County Health Departments

AHCA has received 3 intake files from the Department of Health containing registration data from Special Needs Shelters.

AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice. Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).

If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency. Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for delay in the completion of PASRR requirements. The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.

Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) The Agency is leaning forward, actively monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Debby, providing up-to-date emergency event information to Agency leadership, partners, stakeholders, and clients. APD is thoroughly communicating with these groups to ensure the safety of all clients and residents.

The Agency is leaning forward, actively monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Debby, providing up-to-date emergency event information to Agency leadership, partners, stakeholders, and clients. APD is thoroughly communicating with these groups to ensure the safety of all clients and residents. APD’s 12 HOPE Navigators, 78 recruited volunteers, and Agency leadership stand by available to deploy to affected areas in the event there is a need from response to recovery.

The Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has closed offices on Monday, August 5th, in Circuits 2, 3, 4, 5 (except Marion and Sumter Counties which are still open), 8 and part of 12 (Manatee County) pursuant to county closures. All staff and volunteers have been advised in these areas. We continue to monitor the storm and will assess damage/needs in our offices post storm.



Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

has closed offices on Monday, August 5th, in Circuits 2, 3, 4, 5 (except Marion and Sumter Counties which are still open), 8 and part of 12 (Manatee County) pursuant to county closures. All staff and volunteers have been advised in these areas. We continue to monitor the storm and will assess damage/needs in our offices post storm. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.

continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners. All 7 Districts, the Central Office, and FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise initiated statewide internal preparedness conference calls on Monday, July 29, which continue daily.

FDOT Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include: Clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU). Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges. Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate. Securing maintenance yards, active construction projects, high mast lighting, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations. Barges at the Howard Frankland Bridge construction site are secured. Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate. Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment. Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture. Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed. FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Over 50 crews have been across the state inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate.

Resources are staged strategically in safe locations that are in close proximity to the projected path to allow for quick implementation following the passage of a storm. Over 1200 generators Nearly 70 pumps Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks.

Bridges in the potential impact area are closely monitored for flooding and wind speeds. Once wind speeds increase beyond 40 mph, FHP may deem it necessary for closure. Law enforcement will then stop traffic from crossing bridges to ensure the safety of motorists.

Crews are staged to inspect coastal bridges and will be monitoring water levels at low-lying bridges near major river crossings including Suwannee, Santa Fe, Aucilla, and Ochlockonee Rivers. 120 Bridge Inspectors are on standby to quickly deploy in the field.

FDOT has 120 crews on standby to swiftly start performing Cut-and-Toss Operations to clear state roads and interstates.

FDOT has 6 drone teams on standby to assist across the transportation system as needed.

Nearly 150 other crews are on standby to assist with various emergency response efforts, such as damage assessment, flooding, traffic signals outages, etc.

FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles now will have an increased weight restriction to transport goods. With this order, utility trucks are being waived through weigh stations to quickly pre-stage across the state. FDOT also worked with Alabama and Georgia to implement this same action in order to quickly get utility trucks to Florida and preposition for utility restoration.

Deployed FDOT liaisons to county emergency operations centers where requested.

Coordinating FDOT Debris Clearing Crews with Utility Response Crews to aid in swift utility restoration. Seaports:

Port Tampa Bay, Port St. Pete, Seaport Manatee and Port of Port St. Joe are closed waterside.

Port Panama City is open with restrictions, no inbound vessels.

Port Fernandina, and JAXPORT are open and preparing for potential storm impacts.

All other seaports are open.

Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations Airports:

Tallahassee International Airport closed and plan to reopen 8/5 when safe.

Gainesville Regional Airport closed and will reopen 8/5 at 11:30 pm.

No other reported Commercial Service Airport closures at this time.

Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates. Rail:

Railroad operations over the affected areas are shut down. Spaceport:

Spaceport partners are monitoring and preparing as prevailing conditions warrant.



Transit:

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has suspended SunRunner, Suncoast Beach Trolley, and the Jolley Trolley service along Gulf Boulevard in Pinellas County due to flooding.

Big Bend Transit is assisting with transportation to evacuation shelters and is suspending service on Monday, 8/5.

Manatee County has suspended the Anna Maria Island Trolley.

Citrus Connection has suspended the Squeeze Shuttle Services in Lakeland, Lake Wales and Bartow until Tuesday, 8/6.

Leetran operating under modified service due to flooding.

Citrus County will suspend service at noon on Sunday, 8/4.

Wakulla County will suspend service on Monday, 8/5.

Manatee, Levy, and Citrus County are assisting with evacuation transportation to shelters.

City of Tallahassee StarMetro suspended service Monday, 8/5.

Suwannee Valley Transit Authority (Columbia, Suwannee, and Hamilton counties) suspended service, Monday, 8/5

Suwannee Valley Transit Authority (Columbia, Suwannee, and Hamilton counties) suspended service, Monday, 8/5 Jacksonville Transit Authority Skyway service suspended Monday, 8/5

Manatee County is only performing life-sustaining trips Monday morning, 8/5

Sarasota Breeze suspended Breeze OnDemand in the Downtown Sarasota /Lido Key/Longboat Key Zone. Some fixed routes are detouring due to flooding.

Jacksonville Transit Authority Paratransit is only providing life-sustaining trips

HART is operating fare-free service to an evacuation shelter.

RTS Gainesville suspected the collection of fares

Lake County is providing fare-free service to an evacuation shelter.

Collier Area Transit is detouring routes due to flooding. State-Owned Road Closures (As of 6pm, 8/4/24): FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

Alachua County Flooding on SR 26 Both Directions near SE 90th Ave. All lanes closed. Flooding on US 41 Both Directions at SW 202nd St. All lanes closed.

Charlotte County E Olympia Avenue Eastbound at Nesbit Street – All lanes closed US-17 West beyond Cooper Street – All lanes closed Flooding on US 41 North and South, at West Marion Ave. Right lane blocked.

Collier County US-41 South at San Marco Road/CR-92 – All lanes closed US-41 North at San Marco Road/CR-92 – All lanes closed Flooding on US 41 South, beyond Golden Gate Pkwy (CR-886). Right lane blocked.

Dixie County Debris on Roadway on SR 349 both directions at NE 970th Ave. All lanes closed.

Gilchrist County State Road 47 from County Road 340 to County Road 232. All lanes closed.

Hillsborough County I-275 Flooding on I-275 North, at MM 35. Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR 580 East, beyond Dale Mabry Hwy. 2 Right lanes blocked. Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR 580 East, beyond Dale Mabry Hwy. 2 Right lanes blocked.

Jefferson County Object on roadway in Jefferson County on I-10 West, at MM 234 (Rest Area). All lanes blocked. Object on roadway on I-10 West, at MM 219. All lanes blocked. Object on roadway in Jefferson County on I-10 West, before MM 225. All lanes blocked. Debris on Roadway on E Washington Hwy near Lonnie Rd. All lanes closed.

Lee County US 41 Flooding on US 41 Business North, at Edison Bridge. All lanes closed.

Madison County Debris on Roadway on SR145 Both Directions at NE Pawpaw St. All lanes closed. Debris on Roadway on SW US 221 Both Directions at SW Overland St. All lanes closed. Object on roadway in Madison County on I-10 West, before MM 239. Left lane blocked.

Manatee County Flooding in Manatee County on SR-64 / Manatee Ave East, before Waterbury Rd (CR-675). All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-64 / Manatee Ave West, beyond Waterbury Rd (CR-675). All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 East, before Uihlein Rd. All lanes closed.

Pinellas County I-275/Sunshine Skyway Bridge – All lanes closed I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge- NB closed Flooding in Pinellas County on SR-60 East, before Bayshore Blvd. 2 Right lanes blocked.

Lee County US-41 Business North at Edison Bridge – All lanes closed San Carlos Blvd beyond Buttonwood Drive – All lanes closed Sarasota County Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 South, before McIntosh Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-72/ Clark Rd West, before McIntosh Rd. 2 Right lanes blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 North, beyond McIntosh Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Sarasota County on FRUITVILLE RD West, beyond McIntosh Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on FRUITVILLE RD East, before McIntosh Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-758/ Bee Ridge Rd West, beyond Cattlemen Rd. 2 Right lanes blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-758/ Bee Ridge Rd East, before Cattlemen Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 North, beyond Laurel Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 South, beyond Laurel Rd. Right lane blocked.

Suwannee County Debris on Roadway on US-129 at 256th Trl. All lanes closed. Object on roadway in Suwannee County on I-10 East, before MM 276.

Union County Debris on Roadway on SR-121 Both Directions at SW 85th Trl. All lanes closed.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response. Issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief. Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FHP is now staffing the State EOC 24/7 effective this morning at 7:00 a.m. EST

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist.

is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist. FHP Troopers assigned to Troops A, B and H have canceled regularly scheduled days off.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed.

has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed. DCF has ensured licensed mental health treatment facilities have adequate supplies.

Community-Based Care Lead Agencies have contacted foster families and group homes.

The Managing Entities stand ready to deploy mental health resources, as needed.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for the storm. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for the storm. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.

is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida. Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department. FDACS inspectors will respond to impacted areas, as soon as it is safe to do so, to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here.

has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here. Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found here.

The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) , following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

, following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris. DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

WaterTracker is active, DEP’s online portal for drinking and wastewater facilities to report their operational status after the storm passes their area.

DEP has pre-authorized 850 Disaster Debris Management Sites for the counties included in the Governor’s Executive Order to temporarily stage debris that may result from the storm. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm.

All significant hazardous waste facilities in potentially affected counties have been notified to ensure all pre-storm preparations are being made.

Hazardous Area Response Teams (HARTs) are preparing for potential assessment and deployment to impacted areas as needed.

DEP’s Division of Law Enforcement’s Special Agents are preparing for potential deployment to impacted areas as needed.

DEP has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.

Florida’s water management districts are engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. As part of standard operations, DEP and the water management districts continue to monitor water systems and river levels as the storm develops.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status. Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR ) has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments.

) has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments. DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

DBPR’s Division of Hotel and Restaurants has proactively communicated with more than 83,000 restaurant and lodging licensees to provide them with flood preparation and post-storm food safety resources.

DBPR has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive pet policies and fees for evacuees at Florida-licensed lodging establishments. Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and resources have been provided to more than 49,000 lodging establishments.

FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Debby. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Debby. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Debby recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Debby” from the dropdown menu.

and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Debby. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Debby. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Debby recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Debby” from the dropdown menu. VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. CareerSource Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory.

Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory. The following local workforce development boards are temporarily closed Monday, August 5, 2024, due to Tropical Storm Debby: CareerSource Capital Region CareerSource North Florida CareerSource Northeast Florid CareerSource North Central Florid CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (Citrus and Levy centers will be closed; Marion will remain open at this time)

FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas.

is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas. Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls beginning Monday, August 5, 2024. Briefings will be provided by SERT meteorology, transportation, and energy, as well as private sector partners such as the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and VISIT FLORIDA. For call information email esf18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is working with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, ESF 6 Mass Care and private sector partners Walmart and Publix to coordinate emergency food supplies for special needs shelters in Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

The Florida SBDC Network is hosting regular coordination calls with regional leadership to ready resources and staff. Mobile Assistance Center units are also readying to deploy to assist business owners in impacted areas.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Hurricane Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Hurricane Debby.

###