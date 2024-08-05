A Modern Malibu Paradise by Renowned Architect Ray Kappe in Bonsall Canyon, California to Auction via Concierge Auctions

5924 Bonsall Drive, Malibu, California Luxurious and private, newly constructed, seven-acre estate in Bonsall Canyon Contemporary main residence and detached guest house designed by Ray Kappe Professional riding arena, 12-stall stables, and miles of riding/hiking trails Enjoy incredible views of the scenic hills, canyon and ocean with total privacy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expansive retreat in the Bonsall Canyon hillside neighborhood of Malibu, California, inspired by midcentury modern aesthetics, is set to auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mark Gruskin of Westside Estate Agency. Listed for US$14.9 million, starting bids are expected between US$4 million and US$8 million, with bidding set to open on 15 August and close on 28 August via the firm’s online marketplace.

The newly constructed private paradise, located at 5924 Bonsall Drive, was designed by internationally recognized architect Ray Kappe, and boasts beautiful scenic hills, sweeping canyons, and ocean views. Located on one of Malibu's most desirable streets, in a community renowned worldwide for its exclusivity, the property boasts a modern four-bedroom main residence that harmoniously integrates with the natural landscape, along with a detached two-bedroom guest apartment. The estate spans approximately 4,600 square feet on a 7.08-acre lot, including a total of six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths.

The primary residence of the property boasts Kappe’s signature design elements: open spaces, tall ceilings, and expansive viewpoints that showcase the home’s panoramic views and maximize the Malibu sunshine. The state-of-the-art-kitchen with center island is open to a spacious, glass walled living room that is bathed in natural light and stunning panoramic views of the surrounding natural landscape. The primary suite is a true escape, occupying the second floor with a spacious bedroom, custom closets, a private balcony, and a spa-like ensuite.

The home also offers a wealth of outdoor amenities, including an expansive rooftop deck, a swimming pool and spa, a professional riding arena with a round pen and paddocks, miles of riding trails, a fruit orchard, and a glass greenhouse. Modern horse stables with 12 stalls and a large detached workshop offer increased functionality for equestrians, while ample space for an additional detached guest house is available to add future potential.

“5924 Bonsall Drive is not only a top-tier offering in one of the world’s most famous and luxurious communities, but also an architectural masterpiece by one of California’s most decorated architects, Ray Kappe,” said Mark Gruskin of Westside Estate Agency. “This state-of-the-art property, surrounded by scenic hills, ocean views, and perched along California’s golden coast, will soak in the Malibu sunshine and satisfy its next owner’s desire for a truly elevated lifestyle.”

Malibu, a renowned gem of California, attracts movie stars, athletes, and celebrities with its breathtaking beaches and ideal surfing conditions. Its pristine coastline offers opportunities to spot gray whales and explore scenic hiking trails. Visitors often immerse themselves in the arts at the Getty Museum or Surf Museum before savoring fresh seafood at a picturesque waterfront restaurant. For those seeking adventure, Malibu's hills and canyons provide excellent hiking, while nearby wineries offer a relaxing retreat. Located just an hour from Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu provides a tranquil escape from the city's fast pace. The property is located just 15 minutes from Malibu town center, two minutes from Zuma Beach, and about one hour from Los Angeles International Airport.

5924 Bonsall Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

5924 Bonsall Drive | Malibu, CA