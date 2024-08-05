Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement Awards $250,000 in Grants to 51 Organizations

BOSTON – August 5, 2024 – The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement today announced the 51 grant recipients of the City’s Beyond Pride Mini Grants program, which awards $250,000 in funding to organizations that work to support and uplift Boston’s LGBTQ+ community. This year, the program’s budget has been boosted from last year’s $150,000 to $250,000. This added funding will bolster the growth of community organizations who provide services and resources to LGBTQ+ residents and significantly support initiatives that benefit the LGBTQ+ community in Boston.

"We are committed to providing robust support to our LGBTQ+ community organizations through investments that uplift and support their critical ongoing impact in community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This increase in funding for the Beyond Pride Mini Grants will ensure that essential projects receive the support, resources and opportunities they need to thrive and make a lasting impact across our city’s neighborhoods."

"In Boston, we continue to hold ourselves accountable to creating a City that feels like home for everyone. These mini-grants will help fund organizations and programs that are already improving LGBTQ+ people’s quality of life," said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “We’re excited to witness the impact of this network of Community Based Organizations”

The Beyond Pride Mini Grants will support a wide array of projects designed to address pressing needs within the community in the following areas:

Economic Empowerment: Programs aimed at closing the racial wealth gap and promoting economic mobility.

Housing Stability: Initiatives addressing homelessness and providing stable housing solutions.

Health and Wellness: Projects enhancing access to health services and promoting overall well-being.

Community Safety: Efforts to increase visibility and safety for the LGBTQ+ community through arts and public awareness campaigns.

Civic Engagement: Programs encouraging active participation in the civic and cultural life of Boston.

"This increase not only reflects our unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community but also showcases our ability to maximize resources for greater impact,” said Jullieanne Lee, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement Director. “We are excited about the potential of these grants to foster significant, long-term benefits for our community."

"The opportunities and resources for queer and trans folks of color in Boston are at a severe minimum. It is refreshing and a revelation that Mayor Wu's administration has made this effort to keep our community's culture thriving - especially by choosing The Theater Offensive as a recipient, as we use this funding to create a more equitable and bright future for our community while moving past historic harm. This is just the beginning." Giselle Byrd, Executive Director, The Theater Offensive.

“The Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation Is thankful to the Mola office, for awarding us with the mini grant, this financial opportunity has made it easier for us to plan Boston Black Pride, a historic event. With your support we have positively impacted more than 200+ LGBTQIA residents in Boston. We express our gratitude and thankfulness.” said Curtis Santos, Executive Director, Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation.

A complete list of grantees can be found below:

Asian American Resources Workshop (AARW)

BAGLY

Boston Acupuncture Project

Boston Dyke March

Boston Gaymers

Boston GLASS

Boston Ironsides

Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation Inc.

Boston Pride for the People

Boston Theater Company

Break the Chains

Breaktime United Inc.

Chastity’s Consulting and Talent Group

FROLIC

Gay Bash’d

GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders

Greater Boston PFLAG

GrubStreet Inc.

HELP by AMG

IMPACT Boston

Intriguing Hair

J Michael Performance Projects

Joseph J Hurley

Karen Young

LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc.

Mass Bears and Cubs Inc.

Massachusetts Asian and Pacific Islanders (MAP) for Health

Mass NOW

Monarch Haus of St Morticia

MRKH Organization

Multicultural AIDs Coalition

Next Level Fusion Dance Company

Out at Home, the Home for Little Wanderers

Out for Undergraduate Business Conference Inc.

Pride in Our Workplace

QT Library

Queer Youth Pride Week

SpeakOUT Boston

Stonewall Sports

Student Native and Indigenous Health Forum (Chan School of Public Health)

T4T Readings

The CREDIT Institute

The GenderCare Center at Boston Medical Center

The History Project

The Queer Film Institute

The Stateless Collective

The Theater Offensive

Trans Asylum Seeker Support Network

Tufts University Art Galleries

World Ocean School

For more information on the Beyond Pride Mini Grants program or to discuss this initiative further, please contact the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement.

About the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement is dedicated to ensuring the inclusion, visibility, and empowerment of LGBTQ+ individuals in Boston. Through strategic initiatives and community partnerships, the office works to create an equitable and inclusive environment for all LGBTQ+ residents.

For further information, please visit Boston.gov/LGBTQ.