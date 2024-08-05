AUGUST 5, 2024 – Nevada Division of Insurance Provides Tools for Home Insurance and Commercial Habitational Insurance Coverage.

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 5, 2024 (TBD)

Nevada Division of Insurance Provides Tools for Home Insurance and Commercial Habitational Insurance Coverage.



(CARSON CITY, NV) - The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) is committed to providing Nevada consumers with accurate and accessible information on the availability of home insurance and commercial habitational insurance in the state of Nevada. The Division has developed two unique look-up tools that allow consumers to search coverage options by zip code for both home insurance and commercial habitational insurance. Commercial habitational insurance covers commercial residential properties including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, condominiums, multi-unit dwellings, common-interest ownership properties, and homeowner’s association (“HOA”) policies.

As part of the Nevada Division of Insurance's mission to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry, the Division provides resources that assist Nevada consumers in finding adequate and affordable coverage options. The Division understands that the concern of wildfire risk has affected the availability of insurance coverage in certain areas of our state and that these wildfire concerns can impact the affordability of this coverage.

Below are links to the two look-up tools, and Nevada consumers can access more informational resources from the Division’s Homeowner’s Insurance hub here.

Homeowner Coverage Tool

Nevadans seeking information on available home insurance can visit this link. (https://di.nv.gov/ins/f?p=112:23)

Commercial Habitational Shopping Tool

Nevadans seeking information on available Commercial Habitational coverage options can visit this link. (https://di.nv.gov/ins/f?p=112:24)

In addition to the look-up tools, the Division also distributes an annual edition of a Home Insurance Nevada Consumer’s Guide available through the Division’s website in an archive of Consumer Guides at https://doi.nv.gov/News-Notices/Publications or for direct download through this link. The Guide provides consumers with information on what different home insurance products cover, ways to assess adequate coverage from plans, the factors affecting policy pricing, and best practices to shop smart for coverage.

“We want to ensure all Nevadans have access to the best information when choosing home coverage,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “These two tools, together with our annual Home Insurance Nevada Consumer’s Guide, enable our Nevada consumers to make informed selections when navigating their many home coverage options."

The Nevada Division of Insurance also recommends to consumers the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer’s Guide to Home Insurance available here. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is the oldest association of state government officials. Its members consist of the chief insurance regulators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. The primary responsibility of state regulators is to protect the interests of insurance consumers, and the NAIC helps regulators fulfill that obligation in a number of different ways. This guide is one example of work done by the NAIC to assist states in educating and protecting consumers.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.