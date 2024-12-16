DECEMBER 16, 2024 - 2025 Annual Company Renewal

You may retrieve a copy of your invoice, update your contact information, and submit required financial filings all online using the Division’s Online Service Portal at https://doi.nv.gov/Insurers/.

How to Retrieve Your Annual Renewal Invoice

Beginning, January 3, 2025, you can access a digital copy of your invoice by going to the “Company Invoice Service.”

The Division will also email your invoice on January 3, 2025, to the Annual Renewal Email Address listed on the company record. Invoices will not be mailed.

Update Your Company Contact Information

It is your responsibility to keep your company contact information up to date. To review/update your company contact information, go to the “Company Address Change Service.” This must be completed by December 31, 2024.

Financial Filing Requirements

Companies required to submit financial filings must use the “Financial Filing Submission Portal.”

Note: Your Company’s Personal Identification Number (“PIN”) and NAIC ID or Nevada ID (License Number) are required to access any of the Division’s Online Service Portals. If you need assistance with your Company PIN, or have questions about filings, email finances@doi.nv.gov .

Invoice Payment Options

You can submit your payment to the Division by check/money order or by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT). You can also pay your invoice using Vertafore’s Pay State Invoice Service at https://www.sircon.com. Details on each of these payment options will be included on your invoice.

Important Dates to Remember

12/31/2024 Deadline to Update Your Company Record

1/03/2025 Company Annual Renewal Invoices Posted Online and Emailed

3/01/2025 Last Day to Pay Your Invoice

If you have any questions, please email invoices@doi.nv.gov.