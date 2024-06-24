JUNE 24, 2024 - Webex Information for Town Hall Meeting on the Impact of Wildfire Threat on Insurance

Media Contact: Todd Rich; icommish@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 24, 2024

Webex Meeting Information for Nevada Division of Insurance Town Hall Meeting on the Impact of Wildfire Threat on Insurance

Carson City, NV — The Nevada Division of Insurance has scheduled a Town Hall meeting in Incline Village, Nevada to discuss the impacts of wildfires in the Western United States on homeowners and condominium insurance.

The Town Hall meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center located at 948 Incline Way in Incline Village. This meeting will also be viewable though Webex, but participation will not be possible.

Meeting Link:

https://doinv.webex.com/doinv/j.php?MTID=m7dec9ff43c5f39282bdfcd17851f0e01

Meeting number (access code): 2634 012 8291

Meeting password: kCmJEWk3h38

Teleconference Number: 1-844-621-3956 United States Toll Free

Access Code: 2634 012 8291

