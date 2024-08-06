All Points Announces Sierra Space as New Space Prep Facility Preferred Partner

All Points Logistics, LLC announces Sierra Space as new partner for Space Prep spacecraft services complex, coming to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

COCOA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics, LLC is proud to announce Sierra Space as a partner for their new Space Prep spacecraft processing services facility complex, coming to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC). Beginning in 2026, Sierra Space’s unique DreamChaser® space plane will rely on Space Prep’s facility services, including pre-launch payload integration, checkout, and launch vehicle integration.

“We are on the cusp of achieving a major milestone for Sierra Space and the commercial space industry. The final testing and launch preparations of the first DreamChaser happening inside such a historic NASA facility underscore the significance of our mission to revolutionize space transportation with an innovative new commercial spaceplane and the world’s first true spaceliner,” said Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space.

DreamChaser, the only commercial runway capable space plane, is designed to deliver crew and more than six tons of pressurized and unpressurized cargo to low Earth orbit and return to Earth, using compatible commercial runways.

Located near NASA’s iconic Vehicle Assembly Building, the new Space Prep complex at KSC will offer over 500,000 square feet of versatile and secure clean room processing bays, conditioned and unconditioned storage space, office space, and control centers. The facilities will be suitable for a variety of assembly, integration, and test operations; enable seamless shipping and receiving operations; accommodate big rig access and parking; and provide comprehensive coordination for both local and global transportation requirements. With Space Prep, for the first time, spacecraft operators can acquire everything needed to move a spacecraft from the factory to the launch pad and prepare it for flight from a single source.

The new 10-year agreement with Sierra Space includes Space Prep’s “preferred customer” benefits, such as priority scheduling and volume discounts.

“DreamChaser is a game changer for routine access to space and return. Space Prep is a game changer for pre- and post-mission ground operations. Together we open entirely new operational models for commercial and government space missions, and we’re excited for this new partnership with Sierra Space,” shared All Points CEO Phil Monkress.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a leading commercial space company at the forefront of innovation and the commercialization of space in the Orbital Age®, building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is reinventing both space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and the future of space destinations with the company’s inflatable and expandable space station technology. Using commercial business models, the company is also delivering orbital services to commercial, DoD and national security organizations, expanding production capacity to meet the needs of constellation programs. In addition, Sierra Space builds a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.



About All Points

For 27 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in 26 states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains, such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC.com or SpacePrep.com.