Presidium Health Collaborates with PointClickCare to Boost Communication in Post-Acute Care

Presidium Health

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidium Health is proud to share details of its collaboration with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights, on a groundbreaking new feature within Secure Conversations. Leveraging the Situation, Background, Assessment, and Recommendation (SBAR) tool by Presidium Health, this feature is designed to address one of the most challenging variables in hospital readmissions – effective communication between nurses and medical providers – to enhance clinical communication in

the post-acute care industry.

“This unique texting platform combines elements of demographics, vitals, code status, and diagnoses, along with a nurse’s assessment and recommendations to deliver a standardized text that provides the right information at the right time,” states Melody Shedlosky, RN, MBA , and Chief Operating Officer at Presidium Health.

This new enhancement showcases the natural evolution of post-acute clinical communication over the past few decades – from phone calls, to pagers, faxes, and now texting. While texting has become the de facto standard, the quality of the texts is usually insufficient to properly address clinical issues. These communication challenges between nurses and medical providers have been well-documented as the leading cause of hospital readmissions. Beyond the financial impact of readmissions, the mortality rate is quadrupled for patients sent back to the hospital (Burke, et al., 2016, pp. 249-255).

The new texting platform takes end-users one step closer to the holy grail of healthcare, the quadruple aim --improved clinical outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, lower overall costs, and decreased staff burnout.

For more information, visit presidiumhealth.com.



About Presidium Health

Presidium Health is a tech-enabled healthcare services company focused on delivering value-based, whole-person care targeted toward the ultra-high-risk Medicaid populations. By leveraging an integrated care team comprised of in-home medical providers, mobile diagnostics, behavioral health, and comprehensive social support, Presidium Health has delivered unprecedented results. To date, Presidium Health has successfully lowered annual healthcare costs by $20 million in a population of just over 500 Medicaid beneficiaries, all while dramatically improving clinical outcomes.



References

Burke RE, et al. Hospital readmission from post-acute care facilities: risk factors, timing, and outcomes. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2016;17(3):249-255. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26715357/