Presidium Health Awarded Technology Grant for Los Angeles County CalAIM Incentive Payment Program

Presidium Health is a leader in service-directed technology and focuses on creating innovative health solutions for vulnerable populations

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidium Health, a leader in healthcare service-driven technology, has been awarded a grant through the Los Angeles County CalAIM Incentive Payment Program (IPP). This grant will support onboarding the state’s underserved Medi-Cal beneficiaries onto their STAT coordination of care platform.

California is transforming Medi-Cal to offer new and improved services. These services ensure Californians get the care they need to lead healthier lives. The CalAIM Incentive Payment Program supports the implementation and expansion of Enhanced Care Management (ECM), Community Supports, and other CalAIM initiatives. It provides incentives to Medi-Cal managed care plans (MCPs).

The IPP incentives focus on four main goals:

1. Member Engagement and Service Delivery: Reaching new members and improving service delivery.
2. Building Sustainable Infrastructure and Capacity: Enhancing health information technology, workforce, and provider networks.
3. Promoting Program Quality: Achieving measurable impacts on utilization.
4. Creating Equitable Access: Ensuring access for ECM Populations of Focus, including those newly eligible for services in 2023 and 2024.

STAT, created by Presidium Health's in-house technology team, is a virtual health system, capable of coordinating care services on a population level throughout California. This grant will enable Presidium Health to expand its reach and improve care coordination for many Californians.

For more information, please visit www.presidiumhealth.com or contact info@presidiumhealth.com.

