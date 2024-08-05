Weaver Clinics Celebrates 15 Years of Service!

We are incredibly grateful to our patients and partners who have made our first 15 years so successful. This celebration is our way of saying thank you for your continued trust and support"
— Dr. Kim Weaver, MD
CHICKASHA, OK, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kim Weaver, MD and Senator Darrell Weaver are thrilled to announce Weaver Clinics’ 15th anniversary celebration! To show their appreciation for their patients and community, Weaver Clinics is hosting afternoon celebrations at all five locations.

Join the Fun!
Each celebration will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and feature:

● Live demonstrations showcasing Weaver Clinics’ services.

● Event-only pricing specials on a variety of services.

● Giveaways every 15 minutes with exciting prizes.

● Prize wheel deals for a chance to win even bigger!

● And much more!

Celebration Schedule:

● Duncan Location: Thursday, August 8th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

● Ardmore Location: Monday, August 12th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

● Chickasha Location: Monday, August 19th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

● Lawton Location: Thursday, August 22nd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

● Norman Location: Tuesday, August 27th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

"We are incredibly grateful to our patients and partners who have made our first 15 years so successful," says Dr. Kim Weaver, MD. "This celebration is our way of saying thank you for your continued trust and support."

About Weaver Clinics
Weaver Clinics is a leading healthcare provider offering a comprehensive range of medical and aesthetic services. With five convenient locations across Oklahoma, the clinic has established a strong reputation for patient-centered care and innovative treatments. Founded by Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD, a recognized expert in her field, Weaver Clinics is dedicated to optimizing overall well-being through a holistic approach. Services include hormone optimization, GetHairMD™ hair regrowth treatment, weight management, aesthetic procedures, and general gynecology.

For more information about the 15th-anniversary celebration and the services offered at Weaver Clinics, please visit our website at www.weaverclinics.com.

A heartfelt thank you!
Dr. Weaver and Senator Weaver extend a sincere thank you to all those who have made their first 15 years so special. They look forward to serving patients at their five convenient locations for many years to come.

Tiffany Jacob
Weaver Clinics
+1 580-470-9800
email us here


