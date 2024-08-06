HTX Labs Awarded Task Order for LGM-30G Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Training Program

HTX Labs wins a key task order to create a digital classroom for Minuteman III ICBM training, enhancing USAF readiness with immersive simulation technology.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs, a leader in immersive training technology, announces its recent award of a key task order to support the LGM-30G Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) program. This award highlights HTX Labs' dedication to advancing military training through state-of-the-art simulation solutions and marks a significant achievement in its ongoing partnership with the United States Air Force.

Under this task order, HTX Labs will develop a cutting-edge digital classroom for the U.S. Air Force. This digital classroom will include a comprehensive Minuteman III ICBM system, designed to enhance operations and maintenance training through immersive, interactive simulations. The deployment of HTX Labs’ EMPACT platform will provide Air Force personnel with highly realistic training environments, enabling them to effectively train on the complexities of the Minuteman III missile system.

“HTX Labs is honored to be selected for this pivotal task order,” said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. “Our team is committed to delivering next-generation training solutions that will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Air Force. This task order is a testament to our expertise in creating immersive experiences that support strategic readiness.”

This task order is part of HTX Labs' three-year IDIQ contract with the Air Force, which allows the company to provide its advanced EMPACT platform across various training programs. EMPACT is an enterprise ready, cloud-based immersive training platform that has an Authority to Operate (ATO) to run on Air Force networks, enabling scalable and sustainable deployment of immersive training. The IDIQ contract ensures that HTX Labs can offer tailored, high-fidelity simulations that enhance the effectiveness of military training and support operational excellence.

The new digital classroom will include detailed interactive models of all stages and sub-components of the Minuteman III ICBM, such as electrical and hydraulic schematics, gyro-stabilized platform simulations, and command signal decoder functionalities. These advanced training tools are designed to provide in-depth understanding and practical skills for maintaining and operating the Minuteman III missile system.

HTX Labs' collaboration with this task order underscores its commitment to setting new standards in military training, ensuring that Air Force personnel are exceptionally prepared for their critical roles in national defense.

