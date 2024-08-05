WYDOT Release: Snake River Bridge Demolition to Begin August 6th

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will begin demolishing the old Snake River Bridge across Wyoming State Highway 22 starting Tuesday, August 6th. The demolition work is expected to last approximately two weeks. To ensure public safety, WYDOT has coordinated with local boat ramp operators and posted a safety warning for river users. A flagger stationed at the boat ramp will monitor river activity during bridge work to ensure public safety.

While minimal disruption to river traffic is anticipated, WYDOT is taking precautions to prevent any potential hazards from falling debris to boaters and rafters. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s cooperation during this time. WYDOT is committed to completing this project efficiently and safely.

Teton County is currently in peak traffic season. Drivers are advised to plan their travels accordingly and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices, and any potential closures. For more information about the ongoing work at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.



For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.