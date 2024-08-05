NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 24, 2024

MDE names six Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for 2024-25 and names first Mississippi Science of Reading School

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated six elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SOR) for the 2024-25 school year, and for the first time a Mississippi Science of Reading School has been named.

The Emerging SOR designation is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade. The SOR school designation may be awarded after a school has been an Emerging SOR school for two consecutive years.

The 2024-25 Mississippi Science of Reading School is Senatobia Elementary. The six 2024-25 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools are: Chickasaw Elementary, Ripley Elementary, McLaurin Elementary, Dana Road Elementary, Jefferson County Elementary and Beach Elementary.

Each spring all Mississippi K-5 schools are invited to apply for the science of reading recognition. Eleven elementary schools received the Emerging SOR designation in 2022-23. MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to the campus of each 2024-25 honoree starting Wednesday, Aug. 7, to celebrate the designations.

“Congratulations to the teachers and leaders in each of these schools for their commitment to providing evidence-based reading instruction for their students,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “Their dedication to implementing the science of reading is crucial for helping students become strong, confident readers who are prepared for success throughout their academic careers and beyond.”