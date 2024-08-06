Rosenthal Law Group Announces Office Move

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenthal Law Group, a leading boutique Florida-based business litigation law firm, is pleased to announce its office move to 2103 North Commerce Parkway, Weston FL 33326. The new office space features an updated, open-concept contemporary layout to enhance collaboration and creativity.

The new office space boasts a sleek and modern design with an open-concept layout that encourages collaboration and creativity among the team. The move to this new location is a strategic decision by the firm's founder, Alex Rosenthal, to foster growth and innovation within the firm. With a focus on providing top-notch legal services to their clients, the new office space will provide a conducive environment for the team to work together and deliver exceptional results.

Founder Alex Rosenthal stated, "This move represents an exciting new chapter for our firm as we continue to grow and innovate in a fresh, modern environment. Our new office space reflects our commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients and fostering a collaborative and creative work culture for our team." The move to this new location is a testament to the firm's dedication to staying at the forefront of the legal industry and providing top-notch services to its clients.

The new office space is conveniently located in Weston, Florida, which provides easy access for clients and team members. The move to this new location is a significant milestone for Rosenthal Law Group, and the team is excited to continue serving their clients from their new, modern office space. For more information about the firm and its services, please visit its website at www.rosenthalcounsel.com.