Rosenthal Law Group Obtains $7.8 Million Summary Judgment Against Online Dietary Supplement Company, Nurish.me

Judgment entered in favor of an investment company against for breach of promissory notes for funding.

Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. dba Nurish.me, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVOZ)

WESTON, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenthal Law Group Obtains $7.8 Million Summary Judgment Against Online Dietary Supplement Company

Our team at Rosenthal Law Group recently secured a significant win, obtaining a $7.8 million judgment for our client.

In 2019, Rosenthal Law Group filed suit against online dietary supplement company Nurish.me (OTC: AVOZ) on behalf of our client, Venture Investment Group. The case, handled by attorneys Alex P. Rosenthal and Amanda J. Jones, alleged that Nurish.me breached promissory notes concerning funding provided to Nurish.me and failed to deliver default issuance of the company’s shares of stock.

In June of 2022, the Circuit Court for the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, Case No. 2020-010773-CA-01, (Venture Investment Group II LLC v. Nurish.me, Inc.) Florida, issued a summary judgment in favor of our client.

About Rosenthal Law Group

Rosenthal Law Group is a business litigation firm serving all of Florida. We build solid legal strategies for clients facing complex disputes. Backed by over 40 years of combined experience, our team pursues all options in our quest to seek favorable outcomes.

For inquiries about the judgment, please contact Alex P. Rosenthal at alex@rosenthalcounsel.com or 954-384-9200

