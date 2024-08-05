F&G fisheries biologist rescues 10-year-old from the Selway River

On the afternoon of July 13, an Idaho Fish and Game biologist was the right person in the right place at the right time to save a 10-year-old boy struggling in the Selway River.

Clearwater Region Fisheries Habitat Biologist Robert Hand was wrapping up a work-related float trip on the Selway River when he heard commotion along the riverbank downstream. Hand called down and asked if they needed assistance. A family was yelling for anyone who may have a rope to throw to their 10-year-old boy who was fighting the current and being swept downstream.

Hand knew there wasn’t much time—certainly not enough to get to a truck and grab a throw rope or flotation device. So, he pivoted and ran downstream to catch up with the boy. After quickly assessing the situation, and no other option, he dove into the river and swam out into the rushing current that threatened to carry the tiring young swimmer into downstream rapids.

The 10-year-old struggled to keep his head above the water when Hand finally reached him, but Hand was able to carefully swim the exhausted boy to shore. Hand reassured the boy that he was safe and stayed with him until the family was able to reach them.

Hand, a 22-year veteran of Fish and Game’s fisheries staff, has seen a lot of Idaho’s treacherous rivers during his time with the agency. However, he, along with many other Fish and Game employees, undergo swift water training to not only keep themselves safe, but to keep others safe as well.

“We are thankful this boy was able to return safely to his family,” Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks said. “We also thank Robert for his fast action and bravery in assessing a dangerous situation and rescuing the boy. This reflects highly on his dedication and professionalism, and we could not be prouder.”