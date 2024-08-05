Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,715 in the last 365 days.

Public Forum registration closes on 23 August

The 2024 Public Forum theme is “Re-globalization: Better Trade for a Better World”. The event will be held in person at the WTO in Geneva. The online registration form, which must be completed by all participants, is available here.

The Forum will have 135 sessions focusing on how trade can be made more inclusive and how to ensure that its benefits reach more people. The provisional programme is available here.

Click here for additional information on this year's Forum.

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected]

You just read:

Public Forum registration closes on 23 August

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more