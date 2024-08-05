Public Forum registration closes on 23 August

The 2024 Public Forum theme is “Re-globalization: Better Trade for a Better World”. The event will be held in person at the WTO in Geneva. The online registration form, which must be completed by all participants, is available here.

The Forum will have 135 sessions focusing on how trade can be made more inclusive and how to ensure that its benefits reach more people. The provisional programme is available here.

Click here for additional information on this year's Forum.

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected]