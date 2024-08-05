Developer Research: The profile of new ML/AI developers, 35% of DevOps professionals face vulnerabilities
The collection of software development industry reports is complete with new data on Software Supply Chain Management and the profile of new ML/AI developers
The most prevalent software supply chain threats are vulnerabilities found in third-party libraries and components, affecting 35% of DevOps professionals.”MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New data: 35% of DevOps professionals are affected by vulnerabilities and Python for is the go-to language for ML/AI developers
— SlashData Research
Which are the main risks for organisations that build and maintain software?
Who are the developers who just started their journey in ML/AI development?
The picture is now complete. SlashData shares the final 2 industry reports on developer trends, thus completing its 6-report series announced in June.
Today onwards, all reports are available to access on the SlashData Research Space, offering the latest software developer insights and trends from the 26th Developer Nation survey and 10,000+ developers around the world.
These are the reports just published, along with some highlights and graphs for your readers:
- Profiling of new ML/AI developers
Beginners’ goals in ML/AI are mainly focused on personal needs and interests, while more experienced ML/AI developers are more focused on organisational efficiency and reducing costs.
- Threats in software supply chain management
The most prevalent software supply chain threats are vulnerabilities found in third-party libraries and components, affecting 35% of DevOps professionals.
The full series is completed by the other 4 reports published over the past few weeks:
- How and why developers engage with emerging technologies
- How happy are developers with their jobs?
- Sizing programming language communities
- How developers interact with AI technologies
Attached you will find a selection of key data illustrations to complement the articles.
Journalists have unrestricted access to these findings through the SlashData Research Space.
For additional information, attributions or graphics requests, please contact stathis@slashdata.co
About SlashData
SlashData is the leading analyst firm in the developer economy, tracking global software developer trends via the largest, most comprehensive developer surveys worldwide.
Our research helps the top technology firms understand who developers are, what tools are they using and where they’re going next. Developer Nation is SlashData’s flagship research program with a 83,000+ developer community in over 150 countries across all platforms, technologies and developer segments
Stathis Georgakopoulos
SlashData
stathis@slashdata.co
