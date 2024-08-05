Property Tax Rebate Notice

HELENA – The Montana Department of Revenue (DOR) will soon be distributing its second round of property tax rebates to eligible Montana taxpayers as part of a property tax relief package signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte in 2023.

The property tax rebate is a rebate of up to $675 of property taxes paid on a principal residence. To qualify, you must have owned and lived in a Montana residence for at least seven months of 2023 and paid the property taxes on that residence. Properties owned by an entity and irrevocable trusts are not eligible for the rebate.

For a complete list of qualifications, please visit getmyrebate.mt.gov.

Montanans must apply for the rebate between August 15 – October 1, 2024. The fastest way for taxpayers to apply for the rebate is online. Claiming a property tax rebate online should take only a few minutes.

All property tax rebates will be sent by paper check.

Taxpayers should be on the lookout for suspicious or fraudulent activity during the property tax rebate application period. The best way for Montanans to avoid scams is to apply early by visiting getmyrebate.mt.gov.

Visit getmyrebate.mt.gov today to prepare for the upcoming Montana Property Rebate application period.

Last year, Governor Gianforte delivered Montana homeowners the largest property tax rebate in state history as well as permanent reforms, saving property taxpayers more than $120 million. Taken together, these immediate measures delivered this year and last more than offset the property tax increase of the average Montana homeowner.

In addition to delivering short term relief, Governor Gianforte established a bipartisan property tax task force identify permanent reforms to provide homeowners with significant, long-term property tax relief.

To learn more about the governor’s property tax task force, and to watch previous meetings, please visit Governor’s Property Tax Task Force.