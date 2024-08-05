Courted & Co-Founder and CEO Sean Soderstrom Win Inman's Innovator of the Year Award

Sean Soderstrom from Courted with the Inman Innovator of the Year award

Courted beat out stiff competition to the event's top honors, which included industry heavyweights Zillow, CoStar, Pacaso and Opendoor.

This is not an individual achievement but a recognition of the talent of the Courted team. Our team's dedication to innovation has made this possible, and I am proud to share this honor with them.” — Sean Soderstrom, Co-founder & CEO at Courted

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a prestigious ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, the 26th Inman Innovator Awards recognized over 80 individuals and companies for their remarkable contributions to the real estate industry. Among the top honorees was Courted Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sean Soderstrom, who was awarded the coveted Innovator of the Year title.

The Inman Innovator Awards celebrate those who have pushed the boundaries of the industry through groundbreaking products, trailblazing leadership, and exemplary teamwork. This year’s ceremony was no different, with Inman founder Brad Inman commending the finalists for their exceptional innovations and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.

“We have an amazing list, and there’s so much innovation that’s crazy,” Brad Inman stated. “Someone just said backstage there’s been more innovation than he’s ever seen in 25 years. If you’re a finalist, just come on up. Everyone’s a winner.”

Sean Soderstrom's recognition as Innovator of the Year highlights the transformative impact Courted has had in the real estate industry since its inception less than four years ago. Under Soderstrom's leadership, Courted has revolutionized the agent recruitment and retention processes for brokers and team leaders. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, Courted analyzes local market statistics and key business metrics to predict long-term success and identify potential departures of top producers.

Courted's innovative approach has turned a traditionally manual and archaic process into a sophisticated, data-driven operation. By enabling brokers to make informed decisions and leverage AI to generate personalized communications to agents, Courted has become an invaluable asset in a rapidly consolidating industry.

Soderstrom was left speechless after winning the award over an incredibly competitive field, which included industry heavyweights such as Zillow, CoStar, Opendoor, and Pacaso. After receiving the award, Soderstrom emphasized the collective effort behind Courted's success. “This is not an individual achievement but a recognition of the talent and determination of the entire Courted team,” Soderstrom said. “Our team's dedication to innovation and excellence has made this possible, and I am incredibly proud to share this honor with them.”

The significance of this award underscores the potential for Courted's future growth and impact. Soderstrom mentioned how Courted has an exciting roadmap to more deeply serve current and future customers going forward.

In addition to Courted’s accolade, the Inman Innovator Awards also honored Inspectify as Company of the Year, LPT Realty as Most Innovative Brokerage of the Year, and Maui Real Estate Agents with the Nate Ellis Award for their exceptional service following the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Beyond this award, Courted was also a finalist in the category for Company of the Year and Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Official Inman Announcement can be found here. The full list of winners and nominees can be found here.

About Courted

Courted is the leading software platform for real estate agent recruiting and retention. Courted customers harness the power of artificial intelligence to optimize agent selection, outreach, and performance management, leading to consistently better results and positive ROI. Courted is trusted by the most established and innovative brokerages in the United States.

Courted CEO Sean Soderstrom on stage at Inman Connect NY 2024