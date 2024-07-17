Courted’s Agent Recruiting Platform Recognized for Company of the Year and Most Innovative Use of AI

Courted

"As such a young company, we are incredibly honored to be recognized in these prestigious awards alongside industry titans like Zillow, Homes.com/CoStar, and Realtor.com." — Sean Soderstrom, Co-founder & CEO at Courted

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courted, a pioneering force in real estate software, is thrilled to announce its recognition in multiple categories at the prestigious Inman Innovator Awards. This remarkable achievement comes within just one year of the company's product launch and highlights the outstanding contributions of Courted's small but highly dedicated team. The Inman Innovator Awards honor the most forward-thinking and impactful companies and individuals across the residential real estate industry. This year, Courted has been shortlisted in the following categories:‍

Company of the Year

Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Innovator of the Year

‍"We are incredibly honored to be recognized alongside industry titans like Zillow, Homes.com/CoStar, and Realtor.com," said Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder & CEO at Courted. "This recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. Their focus, hard work and passion have been instrumental in driving our success and making a significant impact in the real estate industry."

‍‍Audrey Zheng, Vice President of Product & Growth at Courted, expressed her pride in the company's focus on AI. "I am so proud to see our dedication to AI be recognized by the industry. This acknowledgment speaks to the significant impact we are having for our customers, enabling them to achieve greater success through our innovative solutions," said Zheng.

‍Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award, which are earned & unpaid, shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

‍"Our mission has always been to empower our customers to optimize their growth efforts and we accomplish that by providing exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of the real estate industry," added Soderstrom. "This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact. Furthermore, we'd like to thank our customers for giving Courted the opportunity to support their growth."

‍For more information about Courted and its innovative offerings, please visit www.courted.io.

‍‍About Courted

Courted is the leading software platform for real estate agent recruiting and retention. Courted customers harness the power of artificial intelligence to optimize agent selection, outreach, and performance management, leading to consistently better results and positive ROI. Courted is trusted by the most established and innovative brokerages in the United States.

