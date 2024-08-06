Merken Biotech Adopts CDD Vault for Advanced Drug Discovery Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Merken Biotech, a leading research service company in biotechnology, proudly announces the adoption of CDD Vault, a premier informatics platform by Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD). This strategic move will enhance Merken Biotech’s service capabilities, streamlining data management and accelerating drug discovery processes for its clients.
Merken Biotech has chosen CDD Vault for its robust and user-friendly platform, which integrates seamlessly with the company's existing workflows. This adoption aligns with Merken Biotech’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive scientific innovation and deliver groundbreaking research services.
“We are excited to integrate CDD Vault into our research operations,” said Gonzalo Ureta, Chief Scientific Officer at Merken Biotech. “The platform’s collaborative features and comprehensive data management tools will significantly enhance our ability to manage and analyze complex datasets, ultimately accelerating our service timelines and improving our research outcomes.”
CDD Vault offers a range of features tailored to the needs of biotechnological research, including secure data storage, intuitive data visualization, and collaborative project management capabilities. These tools will enable Merken Biotech’s scientists to store, share, and interpret data more efficiently, fostering a collaborative environment that is crucial for modern drug discovery.
“This partnership with Merken Biotech exemplifies the growing trend of biopharmaceutical companies internationally adopting advanced informatics solutions to stay competitive and innovative,” commented Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery. The implementation of CDD Vault marks a significant milestone for Merken Biotech, reflecting the company’s dedication to advancing its technological infrastructure and enhancing its service capabilities. As Merken Biotech continues to expand its research initiatives, the adoption of CDD Vault is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating the discovery of innovative pharmaceutical solutions and expediting its journey from lab to clinic.
About Merken Biotech
Merken Biotech is a leading biotechnology research service company based in Santiago, Chile, focused on providing innovative research solutions. With a commitment to scientific excellence and a passion for improving research outcomes, Merken Biotech leverages advanced technologies and collaborative research to drive its mission forward.
For more information about Merken Biotech www.merkenbiotech.com or contact contacto@merkenbiotech.com.
Contact: Gonzalo Ureta
Chief Scientific Officer
Merken Biotech
gonzalo.ureta@merkenbiotech.com
About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical and biological registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), organize experiments, and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. It lets you intuitively organize and analyze chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Registration, Activity, Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation.
Abraham Wang
Merken Biotech has chosen CDD Vault for its robust and user-friendly platform, which integrates seamlessly with the company's existing workflows. This adoption aligns with Merken Biotech’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive scientific innovation and deliver groundbreaking research services.
“We are excited to integrate CDD Vault into our research operations,” said Gonzalo Ureta, Chief Scientific Officer at Merken Biotech. “The platform’s collaborative features and comprehensive data management tools will significantly enhance our ability to manage and analyze complex datasets, ultimately accelerating our service timelines and improving our research outcomes.”
CDD Vault offers a range of features tailored to the needs of biotechnological research, including secure data storage, intuitive data visualization, and collaborative project management capabilities. These tools will enable Merken Biotech’s scientists to store, share, and interpret data more efficiently, fostering a collaborative environment that is crucial for modern drug discovery.
“This partnership with Merken Biotech exemplifies the growing trend of biopharmaceutical companies internationally adopting advanced informatics solutions to stay competitive and innovative,” commented Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery. The implementation of CDD Vault marks a significant milestone for Merken Biotech, reflecting the company’s dedication to advancing its technological infrastructure and enhancing its service capabilities. As Merken Biotech continues to expand its research initiatives, the adoption of CDD Vault is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating the discovery of innovative pharmaceutical solutions and expediting its journey from lab to clinic.
About Merken Biotech
Merken Biotech is a leading biotechnology research service company based in Santiago, Chile, focused on providing innovative research solutions. With a commitment to scientific excellence and a passion for improving research outcomes, Merken Biotech leverages advanced technologies and collaborative research to drive its mission forward.
For more information about Merken Biotech www.merkenbiotech.com or contact contacto@merkenbiotech.com.
Contact: Gonzalo Ureta
Chief Scientific Officer
Merken Biotech
gonzalo.ureta@merkenbiotech.com
About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical and biological registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), organize experiments, and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. It lets you intuitively organize and analyze chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Registration, Activity, Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation.
Abraham Wang
Collaborative Drug Discovery
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn