Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,752 in the last 365 days.

National SEO, Web Design, Development Company Rebrands to Hexxen

Hexxen Web Design, Marketing, Development, and SEO Company

Hexxen Web Design, Marketing, Development, and SEO Company

Hexxen, formerly "Web Design and Company St Louis," rebrands to reflect its evolution into a national digital marketing firm.

The digital marketing agency previously known as "Web Design and Company" has announced its rebranding to "Hexxen."”
— David Kley

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital marketing agency previously known as "Web Design and Company" has announced its rebranding to "Hexxen." This transition signifies the company's expansion from serving local St. Louis clients to offering comprehensive national services in SEO, web design, development, and digital marketing.

Hexxen’s services include search engine optimization, custom web design, UI/UX, app and API development, software automation, and agile methodologies. The company aims to enhance brand visibility and drive significant growth for businesses across various industries such as legal, healthcare, home services, and fintech.

Hexxen’s new identity reflects its commitment to combining creativity and technology to deliver tailored digital solutions. The company’s culture emphasizes continuous learning and adaptation, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Successful projects for clients like Burger Law, Combs Waterkotte, and UniGroup Worldwide highlight Hexxen’s capability in delivering effective digital solutions that drive business growth.

About Hexxen
Hexxen is a full-service digital marketing and development agency providing SEO, web design, UI/UX, app and API development, software automation, and agile development services. Hexxen’s mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions to achieve substantial growth.

David Kley
Orange Design
+1 314-258-0030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Hexxen: The Power Of X

You just read:

National SEO, Web Design, Development Company Rebrands to Hexxen

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more