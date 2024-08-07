CareForward Launches to Transform Caregiving with a Community-Based Web Application

CareForward Logo

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone with the launch of CareForward, a visionary public benefit corporation based in Roanoke, Virginia. Founded by sisters Natalie Elliott Handy and J.J. Elliott Hill, CareForward is setting a new standard in caregiving through a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform designed to connect caregivers with essential resources and community support.

"With CareForward, strangers become neighbors, weaving kindness into the fabric of our community," said Natalie Elliott Handy, CEO of CareForward. "Our platform is not just a tool; it’s a movement to empower caregivers with the support they need, ensuring every interaction is safe and every user's privacy is protected."

J.J. Elliott Hill, CFO of CareForward, added, "The caregiving crisis in the United States is reaching a critical point, with millions feeling the strain of unsupported caregiving roles. CareForward aims to address this by creating a community of support that not only eases the burden but also enhances the caregiving experience for everyone involved. It is truly Care in Action.”

CareForward offers a variety of ways for community members to get involved, from providing transportation and meal delivery to offering emotional support and home repairs, all accessible through an easy-to-use mobile friendly web application.

Volunteer and Community Engagement

Individuals looking to make a tangible difference can join CareForward’s Community Action Network by signing up at careforward.io. The platform offers diverse volunteer opportunities that are crucial for reducing caregiver burden and enhancing the quality of care provided to recipients.

Strategic Benefits for Business Partners

CareForward provides valuable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for businesses and organizations involved in caregiving. These metrics are crucial for monitoring caregiver engagement, patient health outcomes, and the efficiency of resource utilization, enabling partners to optimize their operations and improve service delivery. The web application data-driven insights help partners to measure and enhance their impact in the caregiving ecosystem effectively.

CareForward is dedicated to enhancing the caregiving experience by ensuring caregivers have access to comprehensive support and resources. Founded on the belief that caregiving should be a fully supported community effort, CareForward leverages technology to foster a network of care that empowers caregivers and improves patient outcomes.