CareForward Partners with City of Roanoke and Health Plans to Support Senior Community and Individuals with Disabilities

CareForward Partners with City of Roanoke, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Aetna Better Health of Virginia, Sentara Health Plans and UnitedHealthcare

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareForward is proud to announce a new partnership with the City of Roanoke, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Aetna Better Health of Virginia, Sentara Health Plans and UnitedHealthcare, launching this October.

This collaboration aims to address the needs of seniors and disabled individuals by connecting community volunteers to vital caregiving opportunities through the CareForward platform.

The City of Roanoke will identify and enter requests from individuals in need, allowing volunteers to step in and provide essential support such as transportation, meal delivery, and companionship.

This partnership not only supports those in need, their caregivers, and families but also strengthens the sense of community by allowing volunteers to make a lasting impact.

"We’re excited to join forces with CareForward, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Aetna Better Health of Virginia, Sentara Health Plans and UnitedHealthcare in this important initiative," said Gwen Coleman, Director of Human Services. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting the well-being of Roanoke’s citizens, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes it will bring."

Lauren Bayes Director, Clinical Health Services with Aetna Better Health of Virginia noted that CareForward will provide better access to community-driver care, “CareForward’s innovative approach to caregiving aligns with our mission to support comprehensive health services. This partnership will enable us to better serve our members by providing vital community-driven care.”

“This collaborative partnership between Sentara Health Plans and CareForward, two organizations that share a mission to improve health every day, is a great example of how coming together can drive positive changes to the health and well-being of our plan members and the community,” said Lavinia Smith, Senior Director of Behavioral Health, Sentara Health Plans.

Natalie Elliott Handy, CEO of CareForward, added, "This partnership exemplifies our mission of weaving kindness into the fabric of our community. We believe it will bring meaningful change to the lives of those who need it most."

If you are interested in volunteering to assist people in need of time, talent, or resources, please visit careforward.io/volunteer to sign up. CareForward is also looking for partner organizations in the community such as businesses, non-profits, faith, and higher education institutions; those interested should visit careforward.io to learn more.

