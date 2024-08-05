Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,428 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar with German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Description

ADB undertakes business opportunities seminars (BOS) in its members to improve the interest and ability of eligible suppliers to locate ADB business opportunities, prepare high-quality and responsive bids, and understand ADB’s procurement and anticorruption procedures.

These activities benefit ADB-financed projects in its developing member countries by enhancing competition for contracts and partnerships, promoting higher-quality market offers that deliver optimal value for money.

Germany Trade and Investment (GTAI) will present how the tendering business works and how you can easily stay informed about tenders. Representatives of ADB and the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will provide information on procurement processes and contract awards. Companies from the consulting and subcontracting sectors will report on their practical experience.

The webinar series is organized by the business scouts of the Agency for Business Development, in cooperation with the Chambers Industry and Commerce in Germany, the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV), and Germany Trade and Investment (GTAI).

Objectives

During the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to:

  • meet virtually with ADB staff in procurement, consulting, project management, and related operations as well as sector specialists. 
  • hear presentations on how to qualify for ADB-financed contracts. 
  • discover what business opportunities are available, and where.

At the end of the webinar, participants will have:

  • discovered the advantages of ADB-financed contracts.
  • received an inside look at ADB's policies and procedures for the procurement of goods and works, the recruitment of consultants, and the engagement of NGOs and civil society organizations.
  • learned how to locate business opportunities. 
  • learned the best ways to prepare responsive bids and proposals. received first-hand information on contracting opportunities by sector currently available under ongoing ADB-financed projects, and upcoming ADB pipeline projects.

Target participants

  • Consultants 
  • Contractors 
  • Suppliers 
  • Civil society organizations 
  • Relevant officials of government 
  • Relevant personnel of development partners/diplomatic missions 
  • Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution

Relevant speakers

  • ADB procurement specialist
  • German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

How to register

Register now to join the seminar.

You just read:

Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar with German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more