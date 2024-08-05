Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar with German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Description

ADB undertakes business opportunities seminars (BOS) in its members to improve the interest and ability of eligible suppliers to locate ADB business opportunities, prepare high-quality and responsive bids, and understand ADB’s procurement and anticorruption procedures.

These activities benefit ADB-financed projects in its developing member countries by enhancing competition for contracts and partnerships, promoting higher-quality market offers that deliver optimal value for money.

Germany Trade and Investment (GTAI) will present how the tendering business works and how you can easily stay informed about tenders. Representatives of ADB and the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will provide information on procurement processes and contract awards. Companies from the consulting and subcontracting sectors will report on their practical experience.

The webinar series is organized by the business scouts of the Agency for Business Development, in cooperation with the Chambers Industry and Commerce in Germany, the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV), and Germany Trade and Investment (GTAI).

Objectives

During the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to:

meet virtually with ADB staff in procurement, consulting, project management, and related operations as well as sector specialists.

hear presentations on how to qualify for ADB-financed contracts.

discover what business opportunities are available, and where.

At the end of the webinar, participants will have:

discovered the advantages of ADB-financed contracts.

received an inside look at ADB's policies and procedures for the procurement of goods and works, the recruitment of consultants, and the engagement of NGOs and civil society organizations.

learned how to locate business opportunities.

learned the best ways to prepare responsive bids and proposals. received first-hand information on contracting opportunities by sector currently available under ongoing ADB-financed projects, and upcoming ADB pipeline projects.

Target participants

Consultants

Contractors

Suppliers

Civil society organizations

Relevant officials of government

Relevant personnel of development partners/diplomatic missions

Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution

Relevant speakers

ADB procurement specialist

German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

How to register

Register now to join the seminar.