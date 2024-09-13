FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2024

Federal Government Approves Governor Parson's Request for Major Disaster Declaration Eligible Residents in 10 Counties May Seek Assistance for Recovery Costs; Local Governments and Non-profits in 15 Counties Also Eligible to Seek Assistance

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the federal government has approved his request for a major disaster declaration in response to multiple severe weather systems that generated tornadoes, high winds, and flooding across southern Missouri from May 19-27. The declaration makes federal Individual Assistance available to eligible residents in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas counties. Individual Assistance allows eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail katy.linnenbrink@sema.dps.mo.gov