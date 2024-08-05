Program continues to increase the number of early childhood educators on PEI

CANADA, August 5 - The Steps to Success program will be offered again this fall, providing financial aid and experience to help Islanders pursue a rewarding career as an early childhood educator.

This group-based training initiative is funded by the Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population through the Canada-PEI labour market agreements and creates a pathway for participants to:

Work full time at a PEI licensed child care centre

Receive post-secondary early childhood education courses at Holland College

A training stipend (when applicable)

Travel allowance (when applicable)

Child care allowances (when applicable)

Over the past 4 years, this program has provided training to over 100 participants, with a combined investment of $1.8 million. Participants will also be enrolled in three introductory Early Childhood Education courses through Holland College, with all fees and course materials covered by the project.



“The Steps to Success program has been an integral part of continuing to expand our early childhood educator team,” said Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson. “Taking that leap into a new career, even one as rewarding as early child care, is no easy feat. By helping prospective students with the costs of their education, and connecting them with employers to gain valuable workplace experience, we are expanding child care support opportunities on PEI.”



"With our population on the rise, we acknowledge the pressing need for growing child care services across our province" said Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning, and Population Jenn Redmond. "By supporting these specific training opportunities through our Skills PEI office, we know we are taking the right steps forward to provide exceptional care for our youngest Islanders, while also expanding and strengthening our workforce."



The Early Childhood Development Association of PEI will assist successful applicants in securing their 35 week full-time workplace training positions at licensed child care centres across PEI.

The application deadline for the 2024/2025 intake is August 9, 2024.

For more information on the program, contact Megan Drummond at projects@ecdaofpei.ca or by phone at 902 368 1017.

Media Contacts:

Katherine Drake

Department of Education and Early Years

Kmdrake@gov.pe.ca