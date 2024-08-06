First-Ever Conference for White Collar Justice Community to be Held on October 19, 2024

Groundbreaking Event Hosted by the White Collar Support Group Is Designed to Inform and Inspire

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Prison Ministries, Inc., the world’s first ministry devoted to serving those navigating the white collar justice system and its White Collar Support Group™, are hosting the first-ever conference for the white collar justice community, online on October 19, 2024, 9 am – 12 pm Eastern.

The theme of the conference is: “Starting Over: Out of Isolation and Into Community.” It will be an opportunity for its attendees to connect, share, learn and grow. This transformative experience will be attended by justice-impacted people, family, friends, and professionals associated with the community.

Co-founded by white collar attorney and ordained minister, Jeff Grant, Esq. (Jeffrey D. Grant), Progressive Prison Ministries’ mission is to help individuals prosecuted or incarcerated for white collar crimes. According to Grant, “we are a community of individuals, families and groups with white collar justice issues who have a desire to take responsibility for our actions and the wreckage we caused, make amends, and move forward in new way of life centered on hope, care, kindness, compassion, tolerance and empathy.” Grant added, “Our experience shows us that many of us are suffering in silence with shame, remorse, and deep regret. Many of us have been stigmatized by our own families and friends, and by our former business relationships. Our goal is to learn, grow and evolve into a new way of life and to reach out in service to others.”

With more than 1100 attendees across the United States, the White Collar Support Group has held over 400 meetings in the past 8 1⁄2 years as a way of reaching out to white collar justice-impacted individuals and families suffering in isolation all over the world and providing them solutions through a network of like-minded people and professionals.

“The White Collar Support Group was founded on the belief that no one should navigate a criminal justice situation alone. The term ‘White Collar’ is used as a pejorative, ostracizing and shaming people. In reality, people prosecuted for white collar crimes tend to suffer in silence,” said Bill Livolsi, Deputy Director. He added, ”Progressive Prison Ministries’ mission is to provide spiritual support and practical solutions to those who are alone, isolated, and hopeless. We are putting together this conference to ensure that anyone within our community has access to guidance, support and experience to ensure they’re able to fashion their own recovery.”

The virtual conference will feature guest speakers with deep knowledge and experience in white collar situations, managing trauma and reentry. Headlining the conference is David Israel, Founder and CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods, which is one of the fastest growing plant-based companies in the United States. An entrepreneur who has founded several food and beverage companies, Israel knows firsthand the devastation that incarceration causes. “My connection with the criminal justice community is deeply personal as I was incarcerated more than 17 years ago. My focus during my reentry from prison was on my family and on my future." Israel added, “There was nowhere for me to turn upon my arrest. No community, no playbook for how to live in acceptance and how to reinvent myself. Communities such as the White Collar Support Group are providing practical tools and building hope. That’s something I want to be a part of.”

Registration is now open for the conference. All details can be found on the conference website at whitecollarconference.com. The White Collar Support Group will be posting all information around the event on that platform, including updates on speakers, sessions, panels and takeaways.

According to former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, a support group member who served time in a federal prison, “I was the elected District Attorney of Philadelphia. I had spent the majority of my professional career working to prevent crime, and hold those accountable that harmed society. I wish I had known of the White Collar Support Group earlier in my journey.”

To date, Grant and the White Collar Support Group have been a featured in national media outlets, including The New Yorker, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg and Forbes, as well as major podcasts such as The Rich Roll Podcast and the American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice podcast, The JustPod. Grant has been a Main Stage presenter at prestigious conferences such as The Nantucket Project, and is a Board Member of the Legal Action Center in NYC.

About Progressive Prison Ministries:

Progressive Prison Ministries, Inc. founded in 2012 by husband and wife Jeff Grant and Lynn Springer, is the world’s first support group devoted to those navigating the white-collar justice system. It registered as a nonprofit in Connecticut in 2014 and received 501(c)(3) status in 2015. We started the White-Collar Support Group in 2016. The ministry is nonsectarian and inclusive, welcoming individuals of all faiths, agnostics and atheists. In 8+ years and over 400 meetings, we have served 1100 individuals worldwide. Our weekly Zoom meetings are held on Mondays at 7 PM Eastern Time.

More information is available on its website at prisonist.org and on its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Those interested in joining the support group can contact: info@prisonist.org.