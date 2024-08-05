Injured Hiker Carried Down from Mt. Eisenhower Loop Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 5, 2024

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – Saturday at approximately 11:15 a.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Mt. Eisenhower Loop Trail in Sargent’s Purchase, approximately 3 miles from the Edmands Path trailhead parking lot. Officials say that Marcelo Silva, 57, of Weston, FL was descending from Mt. Eisenhower when he slipped on rocks and suffered a lower-leg injury. Members of his hiking party attempted to treat the injury, but Silva could not bear any weight, so a call to 911 was made.

Along with Conservation Officers, 20 volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR) responded to the call. Rescuers hiked up Edmands Path, placed Silva into a rescue litter, and carried him down the trail to the parking lot, arriving at 7:25 p.m. From there he was placed into the Twin Mountain ambulance and transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of his injury.

Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue are volunteer search and rescue organizations whose members dedicate their time and money to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to AVSAR and PEMI SAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.